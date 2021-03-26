Credit Suisse AG Buys 6,948 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Agree Realty worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

In other Agree Realty news, CFO Simon Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADC opened at $66.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $72.68.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

Separately, Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

