New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. FMR LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,051,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 382.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 59,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYCB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYCB opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

