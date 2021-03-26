Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $840,000 Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.93.

NYSE FNV opened at $121.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.73. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $95.33 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.45, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

