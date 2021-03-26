Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $797,000 Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ABB were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABB. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ABB by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE ABB opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $31.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.88.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.8743 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

