Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 33,031 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,031 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 446,380 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 449,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,745,000 after acquiring an additional 274,458 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 532.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 304,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,186,000 after acquiring an additional 256,248 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,988,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 394,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,320,000 after acquiring an additional 197,422 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne stock opened at $111.74 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In related news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,122 shares of company stock worth $34,499,975 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

