1,032 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,032 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,647,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.17.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $620.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5,174.25 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.55 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $816.32 and a 200 day moving average of $420.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826 in the last ninety days. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

