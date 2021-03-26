Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 1,336 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 375.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Change Path LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Synopsys by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total transaction of $6,224,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,501.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,719 shares of company stock worth $16,864,655. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $231.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.