Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Raised to $18.00 at Raymond James

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

