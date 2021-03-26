Bank of America Upgrades Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to Buy

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.31.

Shares of ACN opened at $268.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a 1-year low of $148.28 and a 1-year high of $271.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,883,022.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,946,569. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $6,800,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

