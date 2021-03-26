Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,258 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in KT were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in KT by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KT by 115.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 180,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 96,953 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in KT by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in KT during the third quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in KT by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of KT opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.84. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

