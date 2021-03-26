Morgan Stanley Lowers Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target to $12.00

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

RIDE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lordstown Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of RIDE stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $31.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Darren Post sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $272,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julio C. Rodriguez sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,820 shares of company stock worth $8,848,815 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

