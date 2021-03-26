Barclays PLC Has $579,000 Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,665 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,944,000 after buying an additional 235,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after buying an additional 272,178 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,408,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after buying an additional 199,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after buying an additional 81,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 66,858 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRNA. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 5,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $139,798.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $638,264.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $91,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,834.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,801. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

