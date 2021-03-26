M&T Bank Corp Buys Shares of 14,656 Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 628.8% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 25,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Equinor ASA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

