M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,730 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Century Communities by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 43,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Century Communities by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 128,432 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 30,607 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,185 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $58.88 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

