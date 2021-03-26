M&T Bank Corp Has $275,000 Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zynga were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 26,666.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -327.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 897,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,775,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $2,532,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,104,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,542,530.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,800,963 shares of company stock valued at $29,171,899. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

