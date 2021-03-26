M&T Bank Corp Sells 20,241 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,241 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,031,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,191 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,386,000 after acquiring an additional 722,470 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,090,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,273,000 after acquiring an additional 499,599 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,780,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 468,004 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,638,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,009,000 after purchasing an additional 383,339 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1658 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 99.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

