M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.08.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

