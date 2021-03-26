M&T Bank Corp Sells 15,082 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,082 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Marten Transport by 35.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.26 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

