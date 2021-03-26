Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $158,000 Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Gold Fields by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,961,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,757,000 after buying an additional 1,284,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,371,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,465,000 after purchasing an additional 862,732 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,810,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,405,000 after purchasing an additional 323,028 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,432,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Gold Fields by 7.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,567,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,714,000 after purchasing an additional 445,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

NYSE GFI opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.2183 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.51.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.