Citigroup Inc. Sells 364 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after buying an additional 124,384 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 80,220 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,907,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 28,042.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 28,042 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $92.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $99.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.81.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.