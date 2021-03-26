Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 447.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

VECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of VECO opened at $20.47 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

