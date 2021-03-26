Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCU opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $779.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

