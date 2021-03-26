5,758 Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HE opened at $42.82 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $46.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.22 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HE shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

