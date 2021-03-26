Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 3,476 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after acquiring an additional 677,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,951,000 after acquiring an additional 159,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after acquiring an additional 413,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,784,000 after acquiring an additional 122,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,678,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,155 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $5,157,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,460,060. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $62.73 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

