Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $223,000 Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on R. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

R opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

