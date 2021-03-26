NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Get NMI alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NMIH. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.72. NMI has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, analysts expect that NMI will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $75,700.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $431,277.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 605,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,558,575.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,014. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in NMI by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NMI by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 27,648 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NMI by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NMI by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NMI (NMIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.