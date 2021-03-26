Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,402 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,484,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,496 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 70,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,634,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 93,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 60,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 27,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $25,380.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,014.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $52,355.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

NYSE:TWO opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.64%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

