Citigroup Inc. Invests $486,000 in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,060,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TTCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.