Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Up 6.3%

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.19. 22,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 579,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMO. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.23.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.