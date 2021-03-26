SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Price Down 6.2%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price traded down 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $14.01. 20,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,235,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get SunOpta alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $205.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 41,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.