Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Hits New 1-Year High at $235.73

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $235.73 and last traded at $235.72, with a volume of 7136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $231.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 5,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

