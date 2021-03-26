Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Shares Up 5.7%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.77 and last traded at $43.62. 27,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 769,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. Analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denbury news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 550,060 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $15,676,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEN. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,554,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,324,000. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $28,241,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

