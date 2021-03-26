KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Down 8.9%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) shares dropped 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.14 and last traded at $55.26. Approximately 102,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,031,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.66.

BEKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Get KE alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.04.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 billion. KE’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of KE by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,631,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,701 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at about $672,149,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,237,000 after acquiring an additional 592,683 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 1,217.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,512,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.