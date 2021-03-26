Jeffrey Peck Sells 43,333 Shares of iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Stock

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) CEO Jeffrey Peck sold 43,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $718,461.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,454,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,121,048.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

iSun stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. iSun, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.73.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

