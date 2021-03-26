Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMBC opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $202.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $37,733.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,878.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $39,016. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,407,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 331,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,063,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

