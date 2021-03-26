Bank of America Upgrades The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) to Buy

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BK. Barclays upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

Shares of BK opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,597,000 after buying an additional 72,942 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $1,061,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 71,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

