Prudential (LON:PRU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,583.50

Prudential plc (LON:PRU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,583.50 ($20.69) and last traded at GBX 1,575 ($20.58), with a volume of 300576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,565 ($20.45).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,437 ($18.77) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,510.33 ($19.73).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,427.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,276.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

