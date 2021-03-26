Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells 2,593 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $854,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $314.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.67. The company has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

