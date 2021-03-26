PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) PT Raised to $26.00 at Roth Capital

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $21.38.

