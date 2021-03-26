Luxor Capital Group, Lp Acquires 116,305 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 116,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $954,864.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FPH opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16 and a beta of 1.47. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.56.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Five Point had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 0.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Five Point by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in Five Point by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,021,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Five Point by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Five Point by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 33.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, engages in the planning, developing, and owning of mixed-use communities in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development and property management services.

