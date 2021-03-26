Luxor Capital Group, Lp Acquires 116,305 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 116,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $954,864.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
FPH opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16 and a beta of 1.47. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.56.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Five Point had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 0.28%.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.
About Five Point
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, engages in the planning, developing, and owning of mixed-use communities in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development and property management services.
Read More: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.