Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,305 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.07% of RPC worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of RPC by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 888,499 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its stake in shares of RPC by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 426,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,483,000 after purchasing an additional 315,004 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of RPC by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 302,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of RPC by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 249,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 170,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,500,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,606,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,621,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,770,000 shares of company stock worth $10,893,850. Company insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RPC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.39.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

