Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases New Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,376 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,303 shares of company stock worth $2,964,645. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.