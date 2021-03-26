Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,528 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in UGI were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,022,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,721,000 after buying an additional 39,322 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 52,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 34,760 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 133,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UGI opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

