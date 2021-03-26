Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 15,120 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,120 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Discovery were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Discovery by 9.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Discovery by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Discovery by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

