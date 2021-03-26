Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,029 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876,124 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $120,468,000 after purchasing an additional 155,916 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $1,830,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPR stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $46.42.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.