Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $24.37.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

