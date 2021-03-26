Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 783 Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 783 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,594,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,710,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $772,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 170,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of RBCAA opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $943.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $72.26 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 25.45%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

