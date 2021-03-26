Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $47,058,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $37,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $9,241,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $8,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $19.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNL. Truist boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.