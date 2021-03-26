Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

AEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

