Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EPD. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.58.

NYSE EPD opened at $22.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,635 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 653,492 shares during the period. Finally, Cooperman Leon G bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $7,895,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

